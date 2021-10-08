Channel migrants: Unsuitable facilities used to hold summer arrivals, report says
Migrants who crossed the English Channel during the summer were held in tents and portable buildings which were "manifestly unsuitable", according to a government watchdog.
The Independent Monitoring Board said in a report that child welfare had been put at risk.
It said some migrants were held on a double-decker bus.
The Home Office said it had started work on a purpose-built facility for those arriving on small boats.
The board examined the use of Tug Haven, a facility beside the jetty of Dover Western Docks, which it said was "not a suitable environment to hold children or vulnerable people".
It added the Home Office had only designated it as an initial reception facility rather than a detention facility, but so many migrants arrived on small boats during the summer that many had to be held there overnight.
Food was insufficient, there was no running water or washing facilities and, although medical checks were carried out, there were instances of migrants being transferred to other facilities before serious health issues or injuries had been identified.
The board said the increase on numbers from 2020 should have been predicted.
It concluded: "The holding facilities in Dover and Folkestone are unsuitable for the numbers of detainees arriving and should be expanded or replaced as a matter of urgency".
However, staff at Tug Haven were commended for their "calm and respectful approach, given the pressurised and difficult circumstances in which they are working".
In a statement, the Home Office said: "We have already taken steps to expand and improve buildings and amenities at Tug Haven, and construction is under way for a new purpose-built triage facility for small boat arrivals."