Headcorn: Four killed and boy seriously hurt in crash
Four people have been killed and a teenage boy seriously injured in a crash on a country lane.
Kent Police said a bronze Toyota Hilux crashed in Lenham Road, Headcorn, at about 00:55 BST on Sunday.
Four people, aged 18, 19, 25 and 44, who were inside the vehicle, were declared dead at the scene.
A 15-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries, the force added.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage, is asked to contact Kent Police.
