Gillingham: Police appeal after man robbed at cash machine

Published
Image source, Kent Police
Image caption, Police are looking to identify this man after a stolen bank card was used in several shops

Police have released pictures of two men being sought over a violent street robbery and bank card fraud.

A man in his 50s was punched as he used an ATM in Railway Street, Gillingham, Kent, at 00:45 BST on 15 September, and his card and cash were stolen.

The card was used in several shops in Gillingham.

The victim helped produce a computer-generated image, while police have released images of another man caught on several shops' CCTV.

Image source, Kent Police
Image caption, The victim helped police create this image of the robbery suspect

