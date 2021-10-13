Thanet District Council 'inadequate and bullying', report finds
Officers at a Kent council have been described as "inadequate", "bullying" and responsible for financial uncertainty in an independent report.
Auditors Grant Thornton found the behaviour of four senior officers at Thanet District Council "fell below the standard expected".
The council has spent £700,000 on reviews to resolve its issues, creating a "fragile financial position".
Council leader Ash Ashbee said she "welcomes the recommendations".
Ms Ashbee wrote to the government in September, requesting an intervention because the governance of the authority was "not acceptable".
Throughout 2019 and 2020 a series of interlinked complaints were made about a number of officers, and four senior officers of the corporate management team.
However, there was a "failure to manage" these allegations, the report stated.
Whistle-blowers were being subject to disciplinary action before their complaints were formally considered.
The audit comes after eight separate reports were commissioned to assess the council's management culture.
One reviewer said the council had "a culture of overt bullying, intimidation, victimisation or humiliation".
Grant Thornton found that despite the reports having "common themes", the advice was "interpreted selectively, ignored, discredited or restricted in its circulation".
The cost of all these reports could also see reserve levels becoming "unsustainable" or lead to "rapid service cuts", the report concluded.
Grant Thornton has made a number of recommendations, including the council commissioning an experienced independent monitoring officer to assess all outstanding grievances.
They should also revisit the finances and identify savings plans.
Ms Ashbee said: "I have been clear that a key ambition of my leadership and administration is to improve governance, so I welcome the recommendations shared with the council.
"It is essential that we do everything we can to improve the way we work."
The recommendations and subsequent actions will be discussed at an extraordinary council meeting, which must be held in public within a month.