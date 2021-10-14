Warnings to avoid Thanet beaches due to pollution set to be lifted
Warnings for the public not to enter the sea after "unscreened waste water" was released may soon be lifted.
Thanet District Council , in Kent, warned the public not to go in the sea or below the high water line at 14 beaches due to pollution.
Southern Water released the waste water after storms damaged a pumping station at Broadstairs on 5 October.
Repairs have now been completed and daily inspections are being carried out to monitor the impact of the spill.
The council said there was an "improving picture" and it hopes to remove advisory notices on the affected beaches between Westbrook Bay and the Western Undercliff in Ramsgate by the weekend.
Ash Ashbee, leader of the council said: "Every day we continue to advise people against swimming in our waters is quite frankly a day too long.
"Being forced into a position where we have to ask bathers, water sports enthusiasts and even businesses not to go about their normal activities on the grounds of safety, is simply unacceptable."
Earlier this year Southern Water was fined a record £90m for deliberately dumping billions of litres of raw sewage into the sea.