Margate man jailed after admitting seaside town killing
A man who assaulted another man who later died has been jailed.
Paramedics found Karsten Holmes, 47, dead at a property in Dane Road, Margate, on 28 July 2020.
Jonathan Cottrell, 35, of Athelstan Road, Margate, admitted manslaughter and was jailed for five years at Maidstone Crown Court.
Kent Police said that, according to witnesses, Cottrell punched Mr Holmes at the property four days before his death, knocking him over.
The witnesses said Mr Holmes had refused hospital treatment and stayed at the property until he died.
Det Con Leah Roberts, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said it was a "tragic case which shows how incidents of violence can all too easily have serious or fatal consequences".
She said she hoped the sentencing would help Mr Holmes's family and friends come to terms with his death and that Cottrell "uses his time in prison to reflect upon his actions".
Cottrell was previously accused of murder, but denied the charge. He admitted manslaughter on 13 October and was sentenced on Friday.