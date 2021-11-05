Lordswood crash: Police appeal after motorcyclist dies
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses of a motorcycle collision which led to a man's death.
The crash occurred between a white Honda 125 motorcycle and a black off-road motorbike at Lordswood, Kent, at about 19:30 BST on Friday 22 October.
The rider of the Honda, a man aged 19, was taken to a London hospital but later died from his injuries.
Police would like to speak to a "group of around six young people" who are thought to have seen the collision.
Officers have appealed for other witnesses with information or dashcam footage to come forward.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.