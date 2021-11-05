BBC News

Lordswood crash: Police appeal after motorcyclist dies

Police want to speak to a group of young people who witnessed a crash which killed a motorcyclist

Police are appealing for witnesses of a motorcycle collision which led to a man's death.

The crash occurred between a white Honda 125 motorcycle and a black off-road motorbike at Lordswood, Kent, at about 19:30 BST on Friday 22 October.

The rider of the Honda, a man aged 19, was taken to a London hospital but later died from his injuries.

Police would like to speak to a "group of around six young people" who are thought to have seen the collision.

Officers have appealed for other witnesses with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

