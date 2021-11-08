David Fuller: Hundreds call police phone line over corpse abuse
- Published
Hundreds of people have called police after a man admitted sexually abusing at least 100 female corpses, including children.
David Fuller filmed himself abusing the bodies in two Kent hospital morgues.
Kent Police said there have been 403 calls to a phone line set up for people who have information about the investigation.
Fuller also sexually assaulted and murdered Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in Tunbridge Wells in 1987.
Ahead of his murder trial he had pleaded guilty to 51 mortuary offences, including 44 charges relating to 78 identified victims in the two hospitals where he worked as an electrician.
Four days into his murder trial, he changed his plea to guilty.
Fuller, 67, of Heathfield, East Sussex, kept millions of images and videos of his crimes in the mortuary on discs and hard drives.
The images were dated between 2008 and November 2020, and he labelled some of the folders with names of his victims.
Fuller worked in electrical maintenance at hospitals since 1989 and was at the Kent and Sussex Hospital until it closed in September 2011.
He was transferred to the Tunbridge Wells Hospital at Pembury, where the offences continued until his arrest.
Investigators said Fuller would work late shifts and go into the morgue when other staff had left.