Fosse Bank School plans to build 76 houses on its land
An independent school is hoping to build 76 houses on its land to help it balance the books.
Fosse Bank School in Kent was described as being in a "precarious financial position" in plans submitted to Tonbridge and Malling Borough Council.
The proposals said the school has had to "look closely at its future business plan to ensure its survival".
The school, which has been teaching since 1866, also hopes to double its intake, the plans said.
"Eco-classrooms" and a sports hall are also included in the proposals, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Fosse Bank School is set in a Grade II listed building in Hildenborough, near Tonbridge.
It currently has about 120 primary-aged children. It is hoping to double that, to 240.
'Mutually beneficial'
The proposals include a range of two, three and four bedroom properties, with 15 classed as affordable housing.
Also, a mostly-timber "eco-block" with green "living panels" would house classrooms, science labs and staff rooms.
Upgrades to the listed-country house and school swimming facilities have also been proposed, according to a planning statement submitted by Woolf Bond Planning.
It added: "Fosse Bank School has been operating in an increasingly precarious financial position over recent years.
"It has had to look closely at its current financial position and its future business plan to ensure its survival and that of the listed building which sits at the heart of the school."
It said the new homes would ensure "a number of mutually beneficial objectives can be delivered and help to address the housing land supply shortfall in the Tonbridge and Malling Borough".
Fosse Bank School has been approached for a comment.