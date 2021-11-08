Archie Powell inquest: Mum 'never got to hold' baby boy
The mother of a baby boy who died four days after being born "never got to hold him", an inquest has heard.
Archie Powell was born at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate, Kent, on 10 February 2019.
He was initially treated for a bowel condition but was actually suffering from the infection group B streptococcus.
His parents, Dawn and Kevin, decided to remove life support after being told he was clinically brain dead.
They told the inquest in Maidstone how quickly Archie deteriorated, which raised concerns with staff about his temperature and falling blood sugar level and that he appeared to have been "grunting".
The coroner also heard from Laura Smith, one of the midwives who cared for Archie on the first day of his life.
She said: "I wanted him transferred to the special baby unit. I was really concerned."
When asked by the coroner if her concerns were listened to by doctors, she replied, "no".
The hearing continues.