Archie Powell inquest: Midwife 'frustrated' at baby's care before he died
A midwife who looked after a boy who died four days after he was born felt "frustrated" at the care he was given, an inquest has heard.
Archie Powell was born at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate, Kent, on 10 February 2019.
He was treated for a bowel condition but was actually suffering from a group B streptococcus infection.
Laura Smith said staff at the hospital put too much focus on the fact Archie was not feeding properly.
She said she was concerned Archie was "grunting", which could be a sign of infection.
Ms Smith said she paged the senior house officer just before 08:00, but he was unable to attend. She paged him again, just over a hour later, the inquest heard.
When the doctor saw Archie, Ms Smith said she was left frustrated.
She said: "I feel that we should all have taken a step back, stopped, looked at the entire clinical picture and discussed it. I felt very frustrated that I was escalating concerns and that I felt [Archie] needed more care."
Asked if she felt the doctor was listening to her, she replied: "He was listening, but maybe not acting on what I was saying."
'Nobody was listening'
Several hours later, baby Archie was transferred to the special care baby unit.
Staff nurse Sara Carvosso told the inquest Archie's condition had deteriorated, and she thought he might need to be intubated.
She said: "I felt nobody from medical was listening to me."
Both Ms Carvosso and Ms Smith told the inquest in Maidstone that changes had been made since the death of Archie.
The inquest is expected to conclude on Thursday.