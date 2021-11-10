BBC News

Bus strikes: Stagecoach workers in Kent call off industrial action

Drivers had planned to strike on five days in November and two days in December

Strike action by Stagecoach bus workers in Kent has been called off after a new pay offer was accepted.

Drivers at the firm's depots in Herne Bay, Folkestone, Ramsgate and Canterbury were due to strike for seven days in November and December.

Unite said industrial action had been averted after members accepted new pay deals ranging from 5% to 6.5%.

In a statement, Stagecoach said it was "pleased to have reached an agreement".

Meanwhile in neighbouring Sussex, the firm's staff based in Hastings have postponed industrial action to vote on a new pay offer of 5.8%, with results expected next week.

Drivers' pay rates differ at each depot, ranging from £11.10 to £11.67 per hour and each depot was offered a different deal, said Unite.

The agreement comes as Stagecoach drivers elsewhere in the country proceed with strike action.

Joel Mitchell, managing director for Stagecoach South East, said: "We are pleased to have reached an agreement with our Unite local representatives that provides a fair deal for our employees in Kent and helps to secure the long-term sustainability of the local bus network."

