Migrant crossings: Almost 700 cross the English Channel
Almost 700 migrants crossed the English Channel in small boats on Wednesday, the Home Office has confirmed.
The French authorities stopped 255 people from making the crossing in seven boats with UK authorities intercepting or rescuing 695 people in 22 small boats.
Children were among the 504 people who reached UK shores on Tuesday.
So far this year 22,344 migrants have crossed the English Channel, compared to 8,404 people in the whole of 2020.
For the second day in a row, migrants were seen landing on the beach at Dungeness.
Last week a migrant died while attempting the journey, after being pulled unconscious from the water.
Dan O'Mahoney, Clandestine Channel Threat Commander, said: "Migrants making these dangerous crossings are putting their lives at risk and it is vital we do everything we can to prevent them and break the business model of the criminal gangs exploiting people.
"As part of our response it is important we have a maritime deterrent in the channel and Border Force officers are authorised to use safe and legal options for stopping small boats."