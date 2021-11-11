Canterbury stabbing: Teenage boy taken to hospital after assault
A teenage boy was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Canterbury.
The assault took place at a property on Edward Road on Wednesday between 21:00 and 22:00 GMT.
Police said the boy suffered injuries "consistent with stab wounds". He then walked to New Dover Road where he was given first aid by members of the public.
The victim was taken to a London hospital. His condition is unknown. Kent Police appealed for witnesses.
