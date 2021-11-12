Digger used in Canterbury cash machine ram raid
A digger has been driven into a building and a cash machine was stolen, Kent Police have said.
The front of a shop in St Martin's Hill in Canterbury was damaged in the ram raid at about 02:25 GMT.
Two other vehicles - a white Range Rover, and a white pick-up truck - were reported as being outside the shop at the same time, a police spokesman said.
The cash machine was found in Littlebourne Road and a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary.
