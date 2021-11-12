Mutilated squirrels found hanging from Sevenoaks telegraph pole
Two grey squirrels have been found mutilated and hanging from a telegraph pole.
The squirrels were discovered tied to a bicycle wheel with electrical flex cables on Watercress Drive in Sevenoaks, Kent, on Sunday.
Both were missing the tip of their tails, which were found nearby and appeared to have been purposefully snipped off, the RSPCA said.
One of the squirrels died and the other shortly after being found.
RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Emma Byrne is investigating the "extremely distressing and bizarre incident", and has appealed for information.
She said: "This was clearly a callous and horrible act of cruelty against two defenceless animals."
