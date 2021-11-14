BBC News

Channel Tunnel: Cocaine haul found in shipment of onion rings

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
The lorry was stopped as it headed for Kent through the Channel Tunnel

Cocaine with a street value of £33m has been discovered in a lorry load of frozen onion rings bound for the UK.

Border Force officials found the 418kg haul at the Channel Tunnel's UK inbound zone in Coquelles, France, on Thursday evening.

Lorry driver Piotr Perzenowski, 30, from Mazowieckie in Poland, has been charged with smuggling Class A drugs.

He appeared at Folkestone Magistrates' Court on Saturday, and was remanded in custody until 13 December.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.