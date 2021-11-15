Man charged over Canterbury cash machine ram raid
A man has been charged with burglary and dangerous driving after a digger was driven into a building and a cash machine taken.
The front of a shop in St Martin's Hill in Canterbury was damaged in the ram raid at about 02:35 GMT on Friday.
The cash machine was found in Littlebourne Road, Kent Police said.
The 29-year-old from Maidstone appeared at Folkestone Magistrates' Court on Saturday, and is next due to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on 13 December.
