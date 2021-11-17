BBC News

South East Coast Ambulance Service declares 999 critical incident

Staff are 'working hard' to respond to patients, the service said

An ambulance service has urged people to "consider alternatives to 999", after declaring a critical incident.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) said it had been hit by a "significant IT issue", which the BBC understands is delaying ambulance dispatches.

The service said "staff are working extremely hard as we continue to respond to patients".

It comes a week after a similar system failure in the east of England.

Secamb has advised people to use NHS 111 online as an alternative, "unless absolutely essential."

