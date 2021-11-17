South East Coast Ambulance Service declares 999 critical incident
An ambulance service has urged people to "consider alternatives to 999", after declaring a critical incident.
South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) said it had been hit by a "significant IT issue", which the BBC understands is delaying ambulance dispatches.
The service said "staff are working extremely hard as we continue to respond to patients".
It comes a week after a similar system failure in the east of England.
Secamb has advised people to use NHS 111 online as an alternative, "unless absolutely essential."
