Ashford ambulance firm fined for being unregistered
A privately-owned ambulance firm has been fined £4,000 for transporting patients while being unregistered.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) issued a fixed penalty notice to Medicar European, in Ashford, after it found it moved 28 patients between 24 July and 7 August 2020.
It is the first time the regulator has acted against an unregistered ambulance provider.
Medicar European apologised and said it had been re-registering at the time.
A company statement said a "breakdown in communication" during lockdown, when staff worked from home, meant "pre-planned transport did not get cancelled as it should have done".
Managing director Paul Kinnear told the BBC: "I accept total responsibility for not communicating adequately to my staff."
It is an offence under the Health and Social Care Act 2008 to carry out a regulated activity - such as providing transport services, triage and medical advice remotely - without being registered with the CQC.
The CQC said it hopes its action will "send a clear message".