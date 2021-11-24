Shared housing schemes: Anger as Kent residents hit with service charge increases
Residents of shared ownership schemes in Kent say they have been hit by service charge increases of up to 300%.
Carley Probert entered into a scheme with Hyde Housing in Maidstone, Kent, but is now struggling to sell her flat, after the service charge almost tripled to more than £370 a month.
She said she's had "no evidence" of expenditure to explain the rise.
Hyde said it was being as "transparent as possible", and is "working through" requests for a breakdown of services.
Under the schemes, the leaseholder owns only a percentage of the home, but is responsible for 100% of the service costs.
Mss Probert, along with some other residents in her housing block, are taking Hyde to a first tier tribunal to question the charges.
"I'm trapped," she said. "I'm forced out of the market because Hyde have set this service charge so high."
Scott Lawrence, Hyde's head of property charges said: "We are being as transparent as possible with the reasons behind these increases, which are a result of the increases in costs of services delivered to our customers.
"We're currently working through queries as quickly as we can, which would include requests for a breakdown of services."
Giles Peaker, a housing law expert, said "huge and unexpected costs" in shared ownership schemes are "becoming an increasing problem".
He said: "I think it's unfair in a system which is sold as being affordable.
"It might have started off affordable, but they can increase [service charges] suddenly, and by dramatic amounts."
Lacie Edwards also saw a big rise to her service charge in Harrietsham, Kent.
Her annual service charge shot up by £644 to £900 after Clarion Housing Association took over management.
She said: "As a single parent with three young children, especially at this time of year, it's very difficult to find money anywhere.
"To then be hit with such a massive bill for services which are not actually [disclosed], I feel very unfairly treated."
Clarion said: "We apologise that our shared owner has received this unexpected increased bill."
It said residents were charged more after fees for previous years were set too low, but it will now waive those deficits and its administration fee.