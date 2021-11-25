Drink spiking: Tunbridge Wells bar closes after seven spiking reports
- Published
A bar has temporarily closed after seven people reported being spiked.
Kent Police said between 00:00 and 03:00 GMT on Sunday, seven people became unwell at Pitcher and Piano in Tunbridge Wells.
Officers said the victims suspected their drinks were tampered with and two people believed needles were used to "administer substances".
Pitcher and Piano say it is "working closely with police and the licencing authority to resolve the incidents".
Police asked Tunbridge Wells Borough Council (TWBC) to review the licence of the premises in Church Road after the reports.
On Wednesday the licensing committee suspended licensed activities for the bar until 1 December.
A spokesperson for the bar said: "We wholeheartedly support the decision to close the bar" and will "assess what further processes we must put in place to protect our guests and our staff".
It added: "We believe this is a small number of people ruining the fun time for the majority and we ask all guests at P&P and across the area to call out these behaviours".
New measures due to be come into place in time for this include, better quality and wider coverage CCTV, cup covers for drinks, improved lighting and the use of metal detectors at the entrance.