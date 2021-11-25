Alexandra Morgan: Murder arrest over missing Sissinghurst mother
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a Kent woman went missing.
Mother-of-two Alexandra Morgan, from Sissinghurst, was last seen at a petrol station near Cranbrook on Sunday 14 November, but her family have not heard from her since.
A 40-year-old man from St Leonards-on-Sea has been arrested.
Kent Police said Ms Morgan's disappearance was "out of character" and is being treated as a potential murder.
A photo of her car has been issued by officers.
Investigators have established that on Sunday 14 and Monday 15 November, the car made journeys between Ms Morgan's home and towards the Hastings area.
Kent Police said officers, with support from Sussex Police, will continue to carry out searches in three locations in the Hastings and St Leonards-on-Sea area, as part of their work to locate Ms Morgan.
Det Ch Insp Neil Kimber said: 'It is completely out of character for Alexandra not to contact her family and we are now treating this case as a potential murder.
"While we continue our investigation, I would urge anyone who may have seen Alexandra or her white Mini Cooper with a black roof to contact us.
"If you think you may have seen Alexandra or something suspicious but are not sure, please do not hesitate to call and let us know."