Alexandra Morgan: Man charged with murder after mother's disappearance
- Published
A man has been charged with murder over the disappearance of a mother-of-two.
Alexandra Morgan, 34, from Sissinghurst, Kent, was last seen at a petrol station near Cranbrook at 07:20 GMT on Sunday 14 November.
Mark Brown, 40, of Squirrel Close in St-Leonards-on-Sea in East Sussex, was charged just before midnight on Sunday.
Mr Brown has been remanded in custody ahead of his appearance at Medway Magistrates' Court later.
Kent Police said inquiries to locate Ms Morgan's body were continuing, with searches in several locations.
A 53-year-old man from Hastings arrested on Friday was released without charge.
