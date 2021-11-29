Julia James: Callum Wheeler to face murder trial in May
A man accused of murdering police community support officer Julia James will go on trial in May.
Ms James, 53, was found with fatal head injuries next to Akholt Wood, near Dover, Kent, on 27 April, leading to a large police investigation.
Callum Wheeler, 21, from Aylesham, appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Monday via video-link.
He now faces a four-week trial from 9 May at Canterbury Crown Court, having previously pleaded not guilty.
Mr Wheeler was further remanded into custody by judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb.
Ms James, who had worked for Kent Police since 2008, was found with her Jack Russell dog Toby by her side.
Her family praised her as "fiercely loyal" and someone who "loved with her whole heart".
