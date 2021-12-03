Ashford International Truckstop: 650 truck lorry park opened
"Europe's largest truckstop" with the capacity for 650 HGVs has been officially opened.
The Ashford International Truckstop in Arrowhead Road, Ashford, Kent, will replace an existing lorry park nearby, which will close next Tuesday.
It comes as poor facilities are being blamed for the shortage of hauliers and fuelling supply chain problems.
Haulage industry body Logisitcs UK said the site was "a welcome addition for hauliers working in Kent".
In June, Unite the union said services and lorry parks in the county had become "chronically overcrowded", with fights breaking out between lorry drivers.
Heidi Skinner from Logistics UK said: "No one should expect hauliers to sleep in their cabs at the roadside, or not have access to basic hygiene facilities, while undertaking their vitally important work."
GSE Property Group, which owns the lorry park, said it had been fitted with a bar, games room, kitchen, laundry facilities, and bedrooms for drivers.
Darren Smith, general manager at Ashford International Truckstop said: "We are delighted to be offering these fantastic, purpose built facilities, which have been designed following consultation with drivers to find out exactly what they need."
The Treasury announced £32.5m in funding to improve lorry parks, in October's Budget.
This new site was officially opened on Friday by the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department for Transport, Baroness Vere, and Ashford MP Damian Green.
It opens to hauliers on 7 December.