BBC News

Tunbridge Wells murder probe begins after injured man dies

Published
Image source, Police at scene
Image caption,
Police cordoned off the area as the murder inquiry began

A murder investigation is under way after a man died in a Kent town.

Police said the man was fatally injured in Caley Road, Tunbridge Wells, in the early hours of Saturday.

The man who died has not yet been named and no other details about him have been released.

Officers have appealed for information and are keen to see any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that may have been captured around the time of the incident at about 03:15 GMT.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.