Tunbridge Wells murder inquiry: Sixth arrest after man dies
- Published
A sixth person has been arrested after a man died in Tunbridge Wells, police say.
The man was found "fatally injured" in Caley Road at about 03:15 GMT on Saturday, Kent Police said.
A 25-year-old man from Romford, east London, was arrested on Monday, the force added.
Four other people from Essex - a man aged 28, two 18-year-old men, and a 17-year-old boy - were arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday.
The 17-year-old boy was also detained on suspicion of producing cannabis and being concerned in supplying a controlled drug, a police spokesman said.
A 33-year-old woman from Essex who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been bailed until 29 December.
The man who died has not yet been named by police.
Officers have appealed for information and are keen to see any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that may have been captured around the time of the incident at about 03:15 GMT.