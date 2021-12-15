David Fuller: Mortuary abuse killer was an animal, court told
- Published
A double murderer who sexually abused more than 100 female corpses has been described as an "animal" in court.
David Fuller, 67, killed Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells in 1987.
He also abused corpses, including children, in two Kent morgues over 12 years while working as a hospital electrician.
Families of the victims of Fuller have been telling Maidstone Crown Court how his crimes have affected them.
He is being sentenced at the court later.
Warning: this article contains information some people may find distressing.
In a victim impact statement read to the court, Wendy Knell's mother Pamela described her as a "thoughtful person who would do anything for anyone".
"We've had to live with her loss with no other comfort for the rest of our lives," Mrs Knell said.
"Since it happened I've never had a good night's sleep."
In a statement read to the court by a prosecutor, Katrina Frost, mother of Caroline Pierce, said her murder had been a "truly horrific part of my life which became a nightmare which lasted 34 years and continues to this day".
Fuller was an "an animal" who "returned to a normal life with his family" after the murder, she said.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced an independent inquiry in the wake of the case, to understand how Fuller was able to operate undetected by the hospital trust, and to look at the "national implications" of his offences.
Investigators said the case came together following recent advances in DNA testing - and a huge police operation costing £2.5m - which linked Fuller to the double killings, dubbed "the Bedsit Murders".
Following his arrest for the murders in 2020, officers carrying out a search of his house in Heathfield, East Sussex, found footage Fuller had recorded of himself abusing corpses in the morgues.
Folders, some labelled with the names of the victims, contained images and videos of him molesting female bodies, including three children, between 2008 and November 2020.
Fuller worked in electrical maintenance at hospitals since 1989, and was at the Kent and Sussex Hospital until it closed in September 2011.
Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson QC said: "David Fuller systematically and repeatedly sexually abused the bodies of dead women and girls.
"It is estimated over the course of his offending he abused at least 102 women."
He said they included a nine-year-old girl, two 16-year-olds and a woman aged 100.
The mother of the nine-year-old girl read her victim impact statement to the court.
"She was the kindest and bravest person I have met," she said.
"She was so so happy and grateful for life. Nothing you have done will change that forever," she added, addressing Fuller directly.
Fuller, wearing a grey sweatshirt and black mask, looked down for most of the hearing, but raised his eyes when the mother addressed him.
She first found out about the abuse when the police "out of the blue" knocked on her door.
Fuller pleaded guilty to the murders in November, while on trial.
He had previously admitted killing the women subject to "diminished responsibility", but denied murder.
He also admitted 51 other offences, including 44 charges relating to 78 identified victims in the two mortuaries where he worked.