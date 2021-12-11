Maidstone prison inmate Sasan Rabit faces murder charge
A man has been charged with the murder of a fellow inmate at a prison in Kent.
Sasan Rabit, 24, an inmate at Maidstone Prison, was charged in the early hours of Saturday after a man in his 20s died on Thursday.
Emergency services were called to the prison following concerns for the man's welfare just after 15:30 GMT. The inmate died at the scene.
Mr Rabit was due to appear at Medway Magistrates' Court on Saturday, Kent Police said.
