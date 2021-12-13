Motorhome conspiracy: Fourth man jailed for migrant smuggling plot
A man has been jailed after being found guilty of plotting to smuggle Albanian nationals into the UK.
Border Force officers at Dover found four migrants hidden inside a vehicle when it was stopped after crossing from Dunkirk in France in October 2017.
Liam Fontana, 36, was convicted of conspiring to facilitate a breach of immigration law by a non-EU citizen at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday.
He was sentenced to four years in jail.
Robert Moore, 31, of Grafton Road, north-west London, denied the same charge and was acquitted by a jury.
Fontana, of Kiln Place, north-west London, is the fourth man to be convicted in relation to the conspiracy, which involved using a rented motorhome.
Scott Fontana, of Robert Street, north-west London, and James O'Leary, of Weedington Road, north-west London, were found guilty in 2019 following a trial.
They were both sentenced to three years and nine months in jail.
Prior to that, Gary Miller, of Newington Green Road, Islington, north London, pleaded guilty to the charge and was handed a three year and four month jail term.