Lydd: Police van overturns after hitting telegraph pole
A police van ended up on its side after crashing into a telegraph pole and pub signpost in Kent.
Police said it happened in Battery Lane, Lydd, at 07:17 GMT on Friday, with no other vehicles involved.
An ambulance crew attended and the driver was checked over but was uninjured.
The owner of the Pilot pub said it was the fourth such accident in the area in the last 20 years.
Niko Miaoulis said: "We've taken precautions and put eight tonnes of concrete around our main sign board, which stopped the police van progressing into the (toilet) block.
"It closed us for a couple of hours because the road was closed. There was oil and diesel spilled in the car park, but the main thing is no-one was hurt."
