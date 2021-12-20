Migrant crossings: More than 270 people cross the Channel on Sunday
- Published
More than 270 people crossed the English Channel in small boats on Sunday, the Home Office confirmed.
It comes after more than 900 people crossed on Thursday and Friday.
Border Force officials brought 274 people in 11 boats into the Port of Dover, while French authorities intercepted a further 178 people from leaving for the UK.
Almost 28,000 people have made the crossing in small boats so far this year, compared to 8,400 in 2020.
Last month 27 people, including 17 men, seven women - one of whom was pregnant - and three children, drowned when their boat sank near Calais.
Dan O'Mahoney, clandestine Channel threat commander, said he was "determined" to "target the ruthless organised criminal gangs" behind the crossings.
He said people "should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach".
The English Channel is one of the most dangerous and busiest shipping lanes in the world.
Many migrants come from some of the poorest and most chaotic parts of the world, and many ask to claim asylum once they are picked up by the UK authorities.