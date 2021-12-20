Omicron: GP surgery offers jab bookings via Eventbrite
- Published
A GP practice is urging people to book their vaccines using a ticketing app because it cannot access the NHS booking system.
The Courtyard Surgery in Horsham, West Sussex, is asking local people to book appointments on the Eventbrite ticketing app.
The practice has gone from offering jabs once a week to every day.
Dr Matt Greenwood said: "The NHS booking system takes quite a bit of time and organisation."
Eventbrite is an event management and ticketing website, which allows people to create and promote local events.
A number of GP practices and vaccine centres have used it to encourage people to get vaccinated.
Dr Greenwood said: "It's not a perfect set up but we have 2,500 slots a day available."
"The country has tried to get everyone vaccinated as soon as possible, and we know that two doses is not showing to be enough against the Omicron variant.
"We need everybody who is eligible to get a booster to get it."
Local people can book a slot using the Eventbrite links on the Courtyard Surgery Facebook page.