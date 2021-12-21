Cocaine worth £90m found in banana shipment sent from Costa Rica
Cocaine with a street value of £90m has been found in a banana shipment during an armed raid at a Kent port.
Six men - including a security guard - were arrested after 100 officers swooped at Sheerness port in the early hours of Monday.
A seventh man was held in Hertfordshire, said the National Crime Agency (NCA), which led the raid.
The 1.2 tonnes of cocaine seized at the port had arrived in the UK from Costa Rica.
All seven men have been charged with conspiring to import class A drugs, and are due to appear at Medway Magistrates' Court later.
Those charged are Michael Turner, 54, from Hertfordshire, Kyle Davidson, 30, and Danny Laird, 38, both from Buntingford, Hertfordshire, Ian Woodward, 33, from Ware, Hertfordshire, Joel McCaughey, 31, from Castlefield, Manchester, Darren Laurie, 50, of no fixed address, and Sam Elphick, 27, from Sheerness.