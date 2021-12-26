Car stopped in Cobham after crashing on M25 in Kent
A driver whose car was badly damaged in a crash on the M25 in Kent continued about 20 miles down the motorway to Surrey before being stopped by police.
Surrey Police said the vehicle, which had a badly-damaged rear end, was stopped near Cobham on Sunday.
The driver gave a positive breath test but was under the legal drink-drive limit, the force said.
Surrey Police tweeted: "The driver told officers he thought it would be OK to continue the journey."
The car has been banned from being used on the road and the driver reported for driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
