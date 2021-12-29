Gillingham crash: Teenager seriously injured after being hit by car
- Published
A teenager has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Gillingham.
The boy, a pedestrian, was hurt in a crash on Ingram Road on Tuesday at about 21:05 GMT, Kent Police said.
He remains in a serious condition in a London hospital and his family have been informed.
Investigators spoke to a driver along with witnesses at the scene. No arrests have been made and police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV to get in touch.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.