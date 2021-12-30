Folkestone: Man dies after car leaves road and hits tree
A man has died after the car he was driving left the road and hit a tree.
It happened in Churchill Avenue, Folkestone, Kent, at about 21:10 GMT on Wednesday.
Police said the man, who was in his 30s, was declared dead at the scene.
He was driving a grey Renault Megane, and no other vehicle was involved. Kent Police has appealed for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
It happened between two roundabouts, one leading to Park Farm Road and the other which connects Canterbury Road and Black Bull Road.
