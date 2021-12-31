Kent Police recover £8m of assets from organised criminals in 2021
Almost £8m in cash and assets has been recovered from criminals in Kent over the past year, police said.
Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate used the Proceeds of Crime Act to target the criminal gains of drug dealers, fraudsters and thieves.
Police say it is the result of 193 successful confiscation and forfeiture orders.
The latest figures means more than £20m has been recovered since 2016.
The largest recovery in 2021 was almost £3.5m confiscated from a man in Canterbury who had used 12 different identities to commit a complex VAT fraud.
