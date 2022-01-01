Shielding couple's lottery win a 'dream come true'
A couple who had been shielding for nearly two years say they "burst into tears" when they found out they had won £300,000 on a scratch card.
Louisa Tomlinson, from Ash, Kent, said the money was "a dream come true" after she and her husband Greg endured a "really tough couple of years".
The 57-year-old had a stroke and while being treated for it, doctors found she had a hole in her heart.
The pair now plan to fulfil a lifelong dream of buying a house.
The couple, who have five children, bought the winning scratch card at a shop in Broadstairs.
'Daydreaming kept me entertained'
Ms Tomlinson said: "I'd just started a new job when I had the stroke, and in treating that the doctors discovered that I also had a hole in my heart.
"I haven't worked since, and Greg, a trained electrician, had to take a part-time delivery job so he was around to look after me as I recovered."
She added: "I've always dreamt of owning our own home and to be honest, over the last 18 months I've thought of nothing else, scouring Rightmove for the perfect little cottage.
"I knew we could never afford it but the daydreaming kept me entertained while I was shielding... this really is a dream come true."
Ms Tomlinson said the couple were looking for a "cosy two-bedroom" cottage with a wood-burning stove and garden in Norfolk.
Mr Tomlinson, 62, said they checked the scratch card after returning home from a shopping trip, with a "cup of tea in hand".
"I was busy with mine when Louisa said 'I think I've won £10,000' then paused and counted the number of words she'd revealed again and then said, 'hang on, I think we've won an awful lot of money'," he said.
Ms Tomlinson says she plans to volunteer at her local hospital to give back to the NHS for looking after her.
"Without them, I wouldn't be here today for another truly life-changing event, but this time a very good one," she added.