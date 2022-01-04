Folkestone murder inquiry: Police arrest two people after man dies
- Published
Police have arrested two people on suspicion of murder after a man died following an assault.
Emergency services were called to a property in Coolinge Lane, Folkestone, Kent, at 20:50 GMT on 2 January.
The victim, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with multiple injuries and died the following day.
A 31-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, both known to the victim, remain in custody after being held on suspicion of murder.
Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward to help their investigation.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.