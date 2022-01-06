BBC News

Four injured in ambulance and lorry crash near Tonbridge

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
The A21 is closed southbound from the junction with the A25 at Westerham to the A255 junction for Hildenborough

Four people have been injured, two seriously, after a crash between an ambulance and a cement lorry, Kent Police have said.

The crash happened on the southbound carriageway of the A21 near Tonbridge at about 22:15 GMT on Wednesday.

The road which links London, Tunbridge Wells in Kent and Hastings in East Sussex is closed "for the foreseeable future", a police spokesman said.

Police are asking for anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

A diversion has been put in place between the A21 junction with the A25 at Westerham, and the junction with the A225 for Hildenborough and Sevenoaks.

