Gillingham soldier Captain Scott Fisher completes 27 marathons in 27 days
An army officer has completed 27 marathons in 27 days to raise funds for research into a rare condition.
Captain Scott Fisher, from Gillingham, Kent, has run 707 miles around his hometown to help boost research into Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS).
MCAS left the soldier's wife Megan, 26, dependent on a feeding tube and in a wheelchair.
The charity Mast Cell Action says the £220,000 raised by 31-year-old Capt Fisher so far is "unprecedented".
Capt Fisher said: "I got to marathon two [and] I was looking down the barrel of another twenty five marathons and I was very sore.
"At the time Megan was still in hospital. So my four hours of rest wasn't rest. It was driving and going into hospital and sitting in a hospital, then coming back."
Megan Fisher developed the condition three years ago, after contracting sepsis following the birth of the couple's daughter.
MCAS causes mast cells in the immune system to respond excessively to a range of triggers - from food to perfume - causing multiple allergic reactions and anaphylaxis.
"I went into numerous anaphylaxis attacks and ended up in hospital" Mrs Fisher said.
"I could seriously not be here for my daughter, mentally as well. It takes its toll."
Capt Fisher said his 27 marathon challenge was inspired by the 27 different medications his wife has to take every day.
Joy Mason from Mast Cell Action said: "Normally we would raise about £20,000 a year, so the amount Scott has brought in is unprecedented."