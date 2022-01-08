Longfield fire: Police release CCTV images
- Published
Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with an arson attack at a pub.
Officers were called to The Railway Tavern in Station Road, Longfield, Kent, at about 19.15 GMT on 23 December.
Rags soaked in fuel were used to set the outside of the building alight, Kent Police said.
The pub was damaged, but nobody was injured, despite customers being inside at the time of the fire.
Officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened or who can identify the man in the CCTV images.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.