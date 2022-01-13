Disruption to rail services after derailment in Kent
- Published
A derailed train in Kent caused delays on local routes and high-speed services to and from London St Pancras International on Thursday morning.
Network Rail said the "low-speed" derailment happened at the Hoo Junction depot between Gravesend and Strood in Kent in the early hours.
Southeastern said some wagons were blocking the line from London.
The train has been cleared and all lines have reopened, although there may still be some delays, Southestern said.
