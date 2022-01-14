Birchington stabbing: Two men arrested after assault at train station
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed at a Kent train station, British Transport Police say.
Officers were called to Birchington train station on Station Road in Birchington-on-Sea at about 01:15 GMT.
A 45-year-old man was airlifted to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries, South East Coast Ambulance Service said.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
