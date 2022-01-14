BBC News

Birchington stabbing: Two men arrested after assault at train station

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
Officers were called to Birchington train station at about 01:15 GMT to reports of an assault

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed at a Kent train station, British Transport Police say.

Officers were called to Birchington train station on Station Road in Birchington-on-Sea at about 01:15 GMT.

A 45-year-old man was airlifted to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries, South East Coast Ambulance Service said.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics