BBC News

Ramsgate: Woman cyclist dies following collision

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
The cyclist died after a collision at the junction of Montefiore Avenue and Dumpton Park Drive

A woman cyclist has died after a road collision in Ramsgate, Kent.

She was riding on Dumpton Park Drive, near the junction with Montefiore Avenue, when the incident, involving a Vauxhall Insignia Elite, took place.

The woman, in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash, which happened at 16:35 GMT on Friday.

Officers from Kent Police's Serious Collisions Unit want witnesses, especially anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics