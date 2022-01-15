Ramsgate: Woman cyclist dies following collision
A woman cyclist has died after a road collision in Ramsgate, Kent.
She was riding on Dumpton Park Drive, near the junction with Montefiore Avenue, when the incident, involving a Vauxhall Insignia Elite, took place.
The woman, in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash, which happened at 16:35 GMT on Friday.
Officers from Kent Police's Serious Collisions Unit want witnesses, especially anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.
