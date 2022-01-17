Coronavirus mortuary to reopen in Kent
- Published
A temporary mortuary is to reopen in Kent in anticipation of an increase in the number of coronavirus deaths.
The place of rest will open in Beddow Way in Aylesford, the Local Democracy Reporting Service says.
The site will initially be able to receive up to 144 bodies - all people who have died with coronavirus.
The decision to reopen the site was taken by Kent County Council (KCC) Conservative leader, Roger Gough.
The facility was first opened on 1 January 2021.
A KCC spokesman said: "The fact that we have again prepared this facility for possible use underlines the ongoing challenges of the pandemic and the other winter pressures.
"It also serves as a reminder that each and every one of us should continue doing everything we can to help save lives, protect the NHS and all our key workers."
A total of 5,793 deaths have been recorded in Kent and Medway.
