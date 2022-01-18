David Fuller: Independent inquiry into mortuary abuse criticised
A lawyer for families of the victims of necrophiliac murderer David Fuller said an inquiry into his abuses "has no teeth".
Fuller, of Heathfield, East Sussex, filmed himself abusing at least 100 bodies in two Kent hospital morgues over 12 years.
The 67-year-old also killed Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in 1987.
The criticisms came after an opening statement was released by the inquiry chair, Sir Jonathan Michael.
Plans for an independent inquiry were announced by Health Secretary Sajid Javid in November, and the scope of it outlined by Sir Michael on Tuesday morning.
He promised victims' families they will be "at the heart" of the inquiry.
He said the task facing his team was "challenging but vitally important" and vowed to work with sensitivity and compassion for all those "so horrendously affected".
However Ben Davey, of Dean Wilson solicitors, said: "The majority of the families that I represent feel the government is trying to sweep this under the carpet, with as little fuss as possible.
"They don't feel lessons will be learned, and they feel they are being ignored."
He claimed an independent inquiry was "inappropriate" because of its limited powers compared to a statutory public inquiry.
It cannot compel witnesses to give evidence and there are a number of "useful" witnesses who "are unlikely to give evidence voluntarily," he said.
"Essentially it has no teeth.
"It cannot carry out an appropriate investigation, or make the right recommendations to restore public confidence as to the way bodies are handled in hospitals and other settings."
He also accused the inquiry of not being independent, because of Sir Michael's former role as chief executive to a number of NHS hospitals.
Mr Davey added: "Clearly he's not the right person to do this, we say this should be a judge-led inquiry."
In the statement Sir Michael said: "I am determined that my team and I will be objective and thorough in all our work."
'Horrified and distressed'
The investigation will be split in two parts.
The first stage will focus on Fuller's activities in the Kent and Sussex Hospital and the Tunbridge Wells Hospital, while the second will look at the implications of his activities for the country as a whole.
Sir Jonathan said: "No-one reading of David Fuller's acts and the fact that they happened in an NHS Trust's mortuary can fail to be horrified and distressed by them.
"We will provide an opportunity for those families and staff who have been directly affected by the actions of David Fuller to share their experiences and information with the inquiry in ways that are sensitive and supportive.
"This will be at the heart of how we approach the inquiry."