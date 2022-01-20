Paul Marsh: 11-year sentence 'not fair' for killing Jessica Dalgleish
A mother is "devastated" her ex-boyfriend will not face a sentence review after he killed her disabled daughter when she refused to eat lunch.
Paul Marsh was jailed for 11 years for child cruelty and manslaughter after inflicting catastrophic injuries on three-year-old Jessica Dalgleish.
A petition by her mother Hannah Butler to extend it has got 2,000 signatures.
However, the Attorney General's Office said the case does not meet the threshold for sentencing review.
The jail term was already in the "upper region of the sentencing range", a spokesman added.
'Monster'
But Ms Butler said the sentence handed down to Marsh, 27, of Folkestone, Kent, was "not fair" as he would likely serve half and be out of prison within six years.
She told BBC South East Today: "You've got to be a monster to do that to a little girl, who trusts you, who can't talk for herself.
"He picked on one of the most vulnerable people, and he was a carer so that makes it even worse.
"I feel so guilty, because I didn't realise what he was doing. He hid it behind her learning disabilities.
"He said she was head-banging, and I believed him, I didn't question it, and I should have. I've got to live with that."
Ms Butler added: "Jessica hasn't got justice and I won't give up until she does."
Marsh threw Jessica with considerable force, the trial heard, then tried to cover up the attack, claiming she had fallen down the stairs.
In a letter to Ms Butler, a spokesman for the Attorney General's Office said referrals were only granted in "exceptional circumstances", such as a judge making a "gross error".
"In this case, the judge applied the relevant guidelines for manslaughter and child cruelty, and after careful consideration, I have concluded that this was done appropriately," he said.
Marsh had worked as a support assistant in a home for adults with profound learning difficulties.
Following his sentencing, a Kent County Council spokesman said the circumstances surrounding Jessica's death were the subject of a multi-disciplinary review in January 2020 by the Kent Safeguarding Children Multiagency Partnership.
He said the learning from the review had already been fed into professional training, and a further report was expected later this year.